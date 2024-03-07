A couple more records could fall early next week

As if we have not already broken enough records for warmth in early 2024, we have two more opportunities early next week. Now these chances are less likely than some of the sure-fire days we have had already. However, it only adds to the mild conditions we have had so far to start the year.

Monday’s record is more likely to be broken, although our current forecast has us falling a degree short. Tuesday’s record would require a shift in the mild weather in order for the record to be broken.