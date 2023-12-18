What the Tech? App of the Day: Reelgood

App of the Day: Reelgood

(ABC 6 News) – Few things help put people in the Christmas spirit more than sitting down to watch a Christmas movie. If you have multiple streaming services, there’s no shortage of movies and TV shows to watch. A quick count found over 200 Christmas or holiday movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, Disney, AppleTV+, Paramount, and the free services Pluto, Tubi, and Freevee.

The challenge is knowing where to find one.

How many Christmas movies are available on the streaming service? I stopped counting at 250. There is absolutely no shortage of funny, romantic, scary, fantasy, or dramas. The challenge is finding one you want to watch. If you have Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime, and all the others, you’ll spend half the night scrolling one service, then the other, and the other. This app, Reelgood, lets you see what’s available on those services all in one place.

It’s as simple as selecting the services you subscribe to or can watch free on Tubi, Pluto, Freevee, and others.

Reelgood then shows you what’s playing that you can watch and there’s a Christmas movie section.

So here are the movies available on your services. Yep, you’ll see some stinkers listed but Reelgood does a really good job of sorting and filtering the titles.

You can search by the average customer rating on IMDB and the release year. We want to find Christmas movies with at least a 7.5 rating that were released in 1980 through today. There’s “Home Alone” showing on Disney, “Love Actually” on Netflix, and “A Christmas Story” on Max.

And here’s where Reelgood shines: it found a documentary about the song Silent Night, released in 2018, playing on the free service Tubi. I’d never have found that movie without the app.

You can play the title on your device and use the app as a remote to play it on a connected TV.

Reelgood is a free app for iPhone and Android devices. It takes some of the frustration and time lost, in trying to find just what you’re looking for.