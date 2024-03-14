Pet of the Week: Sully & Ingrid

Meet Sully, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Sully and Ingrid!

Sully is the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

This handsome boy is an 8-year-old chihuahua mix.

He LOVES being with people, and when he’s not, he can be a bit vocal about it. He’s as sweet as can be, he loves spending time with his humans, and he doesn’t appreciate it very much when he’s not included in various activities.

He would love to be back in a home of his own, snuggled up on the couch under a blanket, binge watching shows and cuddling!

He also enjoys going out for walks, and spending time in the yard sniffing all the things that there are to sniff!

If you are looking for an awesome little buddy like Sully to join your family, apply online!

Ingrid is the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Just look at that beautiful bindle coat! Ingrid is about 2-to-3-years-old.

She was found at a local park in October of last year.

Ingrid is strong in body and personality, and enjoys the company of people.

She loves attention and would thrive on training and socialization!

Ingrid has basic manners, and would be okay with older kids, past toddler age.

If this gorgeous girl is the perfect addition for you family, apply online!