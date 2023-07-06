Pet of the Week: Nemo & Lady

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Nemo and Lady! They are the Pet(s) of the Week.

Let’s start with Nemo! He comes to us from the Mower County Humane Society in Austin.

Nemo loves people and attention. He gets along with other cats at the shelter.

Nemo has also tested negative for feline leukemia.

He is neutered and current on all his vaccines.

Nemo (left) and Lady (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week for July 6, 2023.

His adoption fee is $50.

If you’d like to bring Nemo home, CLICK HERE.

Next up, we have Lady! She comes to us from Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester.

Lady is a gorgeous one-year-old Cane Corso Mix with a beautiful brindle coat.

She’s shy at first, but warms up to people quick.

She is loving and works great with other dogs.

More information on Lady can be found, HERE.

Her adoption fee is $400.