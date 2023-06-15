Pet of the Week: Luna & Dani

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Luna, the Paws and Claws Humane Society Pet of the Week!

She is a delightful one-and-a-half-year-old Husky mix whose loving and friendly.

Luna’s warm heart and wagging tail are always ready to greet both humans and her fellow canine companions with joy and excitement.

Her gentle and playful demeanor makes her a favorite among dogs, as she embraces every opportunity for fun and frolic.

Luna’s magnetic charm and affectionate personality are truly irresistible, and she is now eagerly seeking a loving forever home where she can share her love and bring endless happiness to those around her.

Dani (left) and Luna (right) are the Pet(s) of the Week!

If you’re looking for a loyal and spirited companion who will brighten every moment with their presence, Luna is ready to shower you with love and become your forever friend.

If you’re interested in adopting Luna, click here!

Meet Dani, the Mower County Humane Society Pet of the Week!

Dani came to MCHS in 2020, and she is looking for her forever home!

She looks like a mix of Australian and English shepherd, both of which are very intelligent dogs, and is likely 4 to 5 years old.

Dani does take some time to warm up to new people. Once she does, she is a sweet gal and is very affectionate. She loves to give hugs.

Dani would do best in an experienced, ADULT only home. Teens are fine. A person who is very familiar with herding breeds and their personalities would be ideal.

She needs someone who is very willing and able to continue with her training. She loves to learn and learns quickly. She does NOT like to be left alone for long hours and does require a lot of physical exercise and mental stimulation.

Dani can be hit or miss with other dogs. She has done okay with some male dogs. Cats are a no.

A securely fenced yard would be ideal for her. She is not a dog for apartment living.

If you’re interested in adopting Dani, click here!