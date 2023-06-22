Pet of the Week: Dak

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – Meet Dak, the Paws and Claws Humane Society in Rochester, Pet of the Week!

He is a 2-year-old Shepherd mix, isn’t he handsome?

Dak was adopted from Paws and Claws as a young puppy but had to find a new home when his owner faced tough times. He is a friendly and smart fella who gets along with other dogs and knows basic commands such as sit, shake, and speak!

He’s looking for a loving family to give him the care and love he needs.

If you’re interested in meeting Dak and bringing him home, click here!

