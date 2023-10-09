6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, What to Buy October 2023

(ABC 6 News) – Believe it or not, the month of October is the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season!

Fear not, Consumer Reports says there will be sales all month long to help you save on your holiday shopping journey.

“As all the major retailers continue trying to one up each other, they’re starting their holiday promotions earlier than ever. This means October is now when you’ll see all those big savings start, and there will be impressive sales all month long,” says Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon.

Target will kick things off with its Circle Week sale October 1st though 7th, Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days comes October 10th to 11th, Walmart’s sale is October 9th through 12th, and Best Buy will be offering sales throughout the month.

Before those sales hit, Consumer Reports found some top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

Cozy up this fall with a brand-new mattress.

The Nolah Natural 11″ Mattress is now $1,406 at Nolah. This CR recommended mattress aced its tests in maintaining its original shape, height, and firmness after eight years of simulated use.

Next, the perfect gift for the music lover, traveler, or anyone just wanting a little peace and quiet. Bose Noise Canceling headphones are as low as $299 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Bose.

Appetizers for those upcoming parties will be a “breeze” with an air fryer. The Instant Vortex Plus Air Fryer is as low as $109.95 at Amazon.

And, send guests off with a great cup of coffee. The Ninja Specialty Coffee Maker is as low as $139.99 at Best Buy and The Home Depot.

One thing not to buy in the month of October? “You should not buy a TV in October! TVs continue to be at their best price during Black Friday weekend, so hold off if you want to get the best deal on a new set,” says Gordon.

And remember, there’s plenty of time to shop until the holidays so no need to panic, just yet.