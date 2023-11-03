6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, What to Buy November 2023

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – With Veterans Day, Black Friday, and Cyber Monday all here this month, November is prime time for deals and holiday shopping!

But Consumer Reports explains why you may not even have to wait for those big shopping events this month, as retailers have made sales more available all month long.

From TVs to headphones to kitchen gadgets, November is the perfect month to snag incredible deals on holiday gifts for the ones you love.

“Retailers have begun starting their holiday sales a lot earlier in recent years. And this year we’re expecting the prices you see right now to remain consistent all the way through Black Friday. This means you can start shopping and saving now without worrying about missing out on those blockbuster deals later on,” says Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon.

Whether it’s for a student, music lover, frequent traveler or gamer, give the gift of noise canceling wireless headphones.

The Sony Wireless Earbuds are currently $298 at Abt. Electronics, Amazon, and Crutchfield. Look for that price to drop at the beginning of the month.

Next, a tablet for someone who likes to stream video and play games.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 is as low as $547.99 at Walmart. CR says this top-rated model is a great option for those who want an Android tablet with high performance.

Over to the kitchen, an air fryer will delight those who love to cook.

The Dash Tasti-Crisp Air Fryer is now $59.99 at Amazon. This air fryer comes in at the top of all air fryers in CR’s ratings.

And if you know someone loves high-end kitchen gadgets, a portable ice maker just might do the trick.

The GE Opal 2.0 Portable Ice Maker is now $579 at Amazon.

And is there anything you should wait for until Black Friday?

“The one thing you should wait until Black Friday to buy a new TV. We’ve seen year after year that TVs are always at their best possible price during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday weekend. So if you’re thinking about buying a new set, wait until then,” says Gordon.

The 65-inch OLED 4K TV from Samsung is currently $1,597.99 at Abt. Electronics, Crutchfield, and Walmart, but could go down in price even more during Black Friday sales.

Looking for something else this month? Consumer Reports says there should also be sales on laptops and computers, vacuum cleaners, cookware, coffee makers, smartwatches and smart speakers all month long.

Now go take advantage of those holiday deals!