6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, What to Buy July 2023

(ABC 6 News) – With Fourth of July sales here and Amazon Prime Day right around the corner, Consumer Reports says July is a month full of ways to save big this summer.

Consumer Reports tracks the prices of many of its top tested products all year long, so it knows exactly when they go on deep discount. Here are top products to look out for in this month’s Best Time to Buy.

“4th of July sales are in full swing,” says Consumer Reports’ Samantha Gordon. “This is an especially major sales moment for big ticket items like grills, large appliances, and mattresses.”

Now might be the time to make that change your body needs, a recommended mattress from Consumer Reports’ tests.

The Casper Original Hybrid (Queen) is now on sale for $1,196 at Amazon, Best Buy, and Casper.

CR says this hybrid of innersprings and foam delivers excellent spine support for sleepers of all sizes.

Next, save big on a new washing machine.

The Washing Machine from Electrolux is as low as $898 at The Home Depot. CR says this model aced its tests for washing performance and water efficiency.

Keep the cookouts coming this month with a new charcoal grill. The charcoal barrel grill from Char-Griller is as low as $699 at Lowe’s.

This grill is Wi-Fi enabled and has a hopper feed system for adding more charcoal. It also aced CR’s tests.

And if you’re planning a family trip this summer, you can save on a travel stroller.

The Chicco Liteway Stroller is as low as $87.99 at Amazon and Walmart. CR says this stroller is compact, easy to fold, and maneuvers well for its small size, even on rough terrain.

And if those sales weren’t enough, get ready for Amazon Prime Day coming later this month.

“Amazon’s annual Prime Day sale is happening this July 11th and 12th. Basically, everything’s going to be on sale, but the discounts are exclusively available to Prime members, so you’ll need an account to shop the sale,” says Gordon.

Also look out for competing sales at other retailers like Target and Walmart around the same time.