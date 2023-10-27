6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, Do LED Face Masks Really Work?

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Some of Hollywood’s glowiest faces seem to be treating their skin with LED face masks, and from the comfort of their own home!

These at-home light-emitting devices are well on their way to the red carpet by promising Oscar winning radiance, but do they really work or are they just sci-fi fantasy? And are they safe?

Consumer Reports sheds light on everything you need to know.

“LED therapy will work interacting with the skin at different levels, stimulating the metabolism, the production of collagen and elastic fibers, and also in case of the blue light as an antibacterial,” says Dermatologist Dr. Miriam Casal.

Now you can get these benefits from the comfort of your home, but at-home LED face masks aren’t cheap, they can go anywhere from a couple hundred to a couple thousand dollars, so are they worth your money?

“At-home masks are typically less effective than in office visits because they are not as highly powered. But because of their convenience and privacy, they often make a pretty attractive option,” says Consumer Reports’ Ginger Cowels.

As for the exact benefits, it depends on the type of light. “Red light is typically used for antiaging, blue light is used to treat acne,” says Casal.

While LED light therapy is safe in the short term, there’s less research about its long-term safety. Always take proper precautions including wearing eye protection and following directions.

“Follow the manufacturer’s instructions and use it only for the recommended time. LED masks are overall pretty safe and many are cleared by the FDA,” advises Cowels.

But there are some people that are not good candidates… Casal says,”people that have photosensitivity either because they have a disease such as lupus, or because they are taking certain medications.”

Results might take time and be subtle, so just keep in mind that patience and consistency are key!

CR recommends to always use the mask as recommended and if you have specific skincare concerns, it is always a good idea to talk to your dermatologist.