6 On Your Side: Consumer Confidence, CR’s Driest Diapers

(ABC 6 NEWS) – With twins, Alex Flowers knows all too well how expensive diapers can be.

“It was a relief for us financially when our kids were able to potty train and we didn’t have to buy diapers anymore,” Flowers said.

But until then, babies and toddlers use diapers, lots and lots of them. And the costs add up with each change. Now Consumer Reports is out with brand new testing of 10 popular diaper brands ranging in price from 11 to 51 cents a diaper.

The testing mimics what babies do a lot of, pee.

“We looked at how fast a diaper absorbs saline and how well it holds it in- helping keep your baby dry,” Angela Lashbrook from Consumer Reports said.

At the top of the ratings, luxury brand Coterie, which aced both the absorption and dryness tests. The brand boasts that its diapers are made from cleaner ingredients and are free of more than two hundred chemicals, claims that Consumer Reports did not independently verify.

“Downside is they’re the most expensive we tested at 51 cents each,” Lashbrook said.

Seventh Generation, another diaper that claims to be environmentally friendly, also scored near the top of CR’s ratings. But they’re also pricey at 35 cents a piece which can add up fast day after day.



The good news….

“There are more budget-friendly alternatives that scored well too,” Lashbrook said.

Amazon’s Mama Bear and Walmart’s Parents Choice are good options for well-under 20-cents a diaper.

Well-known brands like Huggies, Pampers, Luvs, and Kirkland are all recommended— landing in the middle of CR’s ratings.

At the bottom, Dyper and The Honest Company diapers. Although they did ok in CR’s dryness test, that’s not the case for the absorption test.

“That means a bigger risk of leaks, something no parent wants,” Lashbrook said.

Especially if it’s times-two.

