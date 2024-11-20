Tickets now available for 2025 Rochester Sports Banquet

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — ABC 6 News is the proud partner of the annual Rochester Sports Banquet, and tickets are now available for purchase.

The event will be held at the Rochester International Events Center with Vikings legend and Hall of Famer John Randle as the guest speaker.

The banquet will be on Sunday, February 2, 2025.