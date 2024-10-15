NFL Hall-of-Famer to speak at 2025 Rochester sports banquet

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Sports announced Tuesday that former NFL player John Randle will speak at the group’s 19th Annual Sports Banquet Feb. 2, 2025.

Randle spent 11 seasons with the Vikings and three more NFL seasons with Seattle.

“One of the most popular Vikings during his playing days, Randle’s high-energy style earned him the respect of teammates and opponents across the NFL,” Rochester Sports director Matt Esau wrote in a press release. “His play redefined the DT position during his era and his game-changing ability made pass rushing from the DT spot a premium.”

Randle has been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame, received the 2008 Vikings Ring of Honor, and joined the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2010.

The banquet is held at the Rochester International Event Center annually. ABC 6 News is a proud media sponsor.