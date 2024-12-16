Cam Hungerholt Named MN Mr. Football

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Cam Hungerholt was named Minnesota Mr. Football. The first player from the 9-player class to ever receive the award.

Hungerholt set multiple all-time records this season including all purpose yards and total touchdowns.

Cam was featured earlier this year as a Prep Athlete of the Week, you can watch that story here.