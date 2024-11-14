Prep of the Week: Cam Hungerholt

(ABC 6 News) — Cam Hungerholt leads the Cardinals on more than just the stat sheet.

“There’s 36 kids out here, half of those kids are freshmen, you know?” Head coach Trevor Carrier stated. “And they are always looking to get better looking upon him to be a leader.”

He has been the head of the Cardinal flock with one of the most outstanding individual performances in the state of Minnesota this season.

“I just go into every run trying to do my best trying to score,” Hungerholt reflected.

In the Cardinals’ 50-0 shutout in the state quarterfinals,Hungerholt was responsible for seven total touchdowns.

“I got to give a lot of credit to all my teammates,” the Minnesota State commit added. “My lineman my receivers, I wouldn’t have any the stats I have if it wasn’t for them.”

Only twice has Hungerholt been held to five scores or less.

“You know Carrier calls a great play but not every play is going to work every time,” the senior continued. “So, just the ability to keep the plays alive and my receivers do a great job moving downfield.”

He leads the state with over 2,500 rushing yards and 35 touchdowns as a quarterback.

“Just tell him he can’t do it and he’s going to prove you wrong,” Carrier noted.

Going into Friday’s 9-Player State semifinal, Hungerholt finds himself Top 5 in passing touchdowns with 31.

“Some of those things you can’t practice and that is just Cam being Cam,” Carrier effused. “And making plays with these guys, it’s like kindergartners back in elementary school back at recess and that is exactly what they do.”

Now ahead of the semifinal against Fertile-Beltrami — the team Big Red took down to win the 2021 State Title — Cam is not slowing down one bit.

“We are not scared of anyone,” the senior concluded. “We are just going to take one game at a time, play our football and not worry about what anyone else does.”

That’s because the one thing Hungerholt and the Cardinals do is score touchdowns and win football games.