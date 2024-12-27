Woman charged with DWI days before sentencing in Fillmore County buggy crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Kasson woman was charged with drunk driving days before her sentencing for crashing into an Amish buggy full of children.

Brittany Nicole Edgar was charged Dec. 26 with 2nd-degree driving while intoxicated–refusal to test; 3rd-degree DWI–operate motor vehicle under influence of alcohol, and fleeing police by foot.

Edgar is scheduled to be sentenced on charges of felony criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm and driver who causes collision leaves scene just a few days from now — Dec. 30.

In November of this year, Edgar was charged with crashing into an Amish buggy, causing several children to suffer broken bones and skull fractures.

She pleaded guilty in exchange for a probable probation sentence.

Edgar’s conditions of release included an order to remain law-abiding.

There was no motion to revoke Edgar’s Fillmore County probation Dec. 24-27, according to Minnesota Court Records Online.

She is scheduled to appear for sentencing at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 30.

New charges

On Dec. 24, a Minnesota State Patrol trooper pulled Edgar over on Highway 14 West, after allegedly seeing her vehicle merge several times without turn signals and cross over lines.

The trooper claimed Edgar smelled of alcohol and she showed signs of intoxication, then failed multiple sobriety tests.

According to court documents, the trooper asked Edgar to provide a breath sample several times, but she argued with him each time he held up the device, until he manually captured a sample of air in her mouth, which put her blood concentration as at least .07.

The trooper told Edgar she was under arrest, and she allegedly took off running, then fell into a ditch.

The trooper allegedly located a glass pipe on Edgar that he suspected was used for controlled substances, as well as an open bottle of Vodka in her purse, several empty shooters of Vodka in her car’s center console, and another “suspected methamphetamine pipe.”

At the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center, court documents claim the trooper obtained a search warrant for Edgar’s blood or urine.

According to court documents, Edgar would not let a phlebotomist draw her blood, but said she would give a urine sample.

Edgar allegedly handed a deputy the sample cup with what appeared to be cold water inside.

The trooper told Edgar that refusing to give a sample constituted a test refusal, then packaged the “sample” as evidence.

According to court documents, Edgar has one previous DWI conviction, dating back to Jan. 16, 2019.

She was released from Olmsted County Custody on $0 bail with conditions, including use of an alcohol monitor.

Edgar’s defense in the Fillmore County case moved for a lesser sentence Dec. 27, claiming that the MSP detected no alcohol or drug use in the November crash, and that the buggy she hit was “1.5 feet in the southbound lane.”