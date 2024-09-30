Woman charged in nonfatal Amish buggy crash pleads not guilty

(ABC 6 News)- On Monday, Brittany Edgar pleaded not guilty to 6 charges in connection with a February crash on County Road 1.

The 32-year-old from Spring Valley is charged with felony criminal vehicular operation–substantial bodily harm–driver who causes collision leaves scene; gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation–bodily harm–leave scene of collision; misdemeanor leaving scene of accident, careless driving, failure to provide proof of insurance, and false information to officer or court regarding insurance.

A settlement conference is scheduled for November 5. A jury trial is set to begin on November 18.