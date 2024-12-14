With icy conditions in the forecast, experts offer advice on what to do if you end up in a ditch

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — As winter weather heads our way, responders and experts are warning drivers to be careful if they have to hit the roads.

Experts say to avoid driving when roads are under hazardous and icy conditions, but if you do have to drive somewhere, drive slowly and with caution.

“Think about your plans and what you can maybe rearrange, push back. Go run your errands on a day where there’s better weather conditions,” Brynna Knapp, AAA Public Affairs for Minnesota, said.

If you are going to take the roads, AAA experts said to make sure your car has an extra layer of protection: an emergency kit.

These kits include things like hats, gloves, hand warmers, car chargers, jumper cables and more, and can be crucial if you end up stuck somewhere.

If you do end up spinning out or going into a ditch, AAA experts and tow truck drivers said to call emergency services and most importantly stay in your vehicle.

“It provides temporary shelter for you, you can be in your car, and then it makes it easier for rescuers to get to you,” Knapp said.

Staying in your vehicle is especially important when visibility is low, because other drivers may not see you.

It also makes it safer for those who are coming to help.

“It puts us in danger as well cause we have to go out as well and there’s a lot of tow truck drivers who get killed in visibility problems and ice storms,” Mark Schaffer, owner of Pulver Towing, said.

If you do get stuck, experts say you can also tie a brightly colored cloth around your car’s antenna to help rescuers’ find you.