What to have in your car emergency kit for the winter
(ABC 6 News) — With wintry weather heading our way late Friday night and throughout Saturday, it is a good idea to make sure you are prepared for the worst if you head out on the road.
AAA recommends keeping a car emergency kit in your car with the following items at the ready.
- Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)
- First-aid kit (glove compartment)
- Blanket (luggage area)
- Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)
- Flashlight with extra fresh batteries
- Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes
- Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)
- Ice scraper/snow brush
- Jumper cables/jump pack
- Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter
- Tarp, raincoat and gloves
- Shovel
