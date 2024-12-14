What to have in your car emergency kit for the winter

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — With wintry weather heading our way late Friday night and throughout Saturday, it is a good idea to make sure you are prepared for the worst if you head out on the road.

AAA recommends keeping a car emergency kit in your car with the following items at the ready.

Cell phone and car charger (glove compartment)

First-aid kit (glove compartment)

Blanket (luggage area)

Drinking water/snacks for everyone in the car including pets (some in glove compartment, the rest in the luggage area)

Flashlight with extra fresh batteries

Rags, paper towels or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools along with duct tape and car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors (luggage area)

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping cat litter

Tarp, raincoat and gloves

Shovel

