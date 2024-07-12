With a hot weekend approaching, here are some tips to stay cool

(ABC 6 News) — This weekend is expected to be a scorcher across southern Minnesota and Iowa with temperatures approaching the 90s and high levels of humidity.

As a result, the City of Rochester is reminding residents of a few tips to stay cool through the incoming heat wave.

First and foremost, the City reminds residents that children and pets should not be left unattended in a vehicle, even with the windows rolled down, even for a few minutes.

Additonally, use air-conditioning or spend time in air-conditioned locations such as libraries and community centers, malls and movie theaters and limit your time outdoors.

For those who must be outside, be sure to take frequent breaks, minimize time in direct sunlight, and stay hydrated.

Finally, take cool baths or showers, wear loose-fitting, light-colored clothes, and be sure to check on neighbors, friends, and family members, particularly those who are older and/or have health issues.

The City of Rochester is also reminding residents of city facilities that can offer a way to catch a break from the heat. For example, the Rochester Public Library will be open from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, the following beaches and splashpads are open and free to the public:

Foster Arend Park (4051 E. River Road NE) is open from Noon – 8 PM

Cascade Lake Beach (88 23rd Avenue SW) is open from 6 AM to dusk.

Lincolnshire Splash Pad (5276 Members Parkway NW) water features are activated 10 AM to 8 PM.

Silver Lake Pool and Soldiers Field Acquatic Center are also available, but admission fees apply.