Heat ramps up this weekend with a slight chance for storms

It has been a quiet Friday so far with plenty of sunshine and temperatures in the low 80F’s across southeastern Minnesota and northern Iowa. Dew points have increased a tad bit today, so it does feel a little muggy out there but nothing overly oppressive just yet anyways.

This weekend, there is the unknown with regards to high temperatures on Saturday and Sunday perhaps being influenced by storm activity. There is also an unknown with how widespread storm activity will be as well. It will be humid for sure with plenty of daytime; the question though is how high those temperatures climb.

For Saturday, temperatures are currently expected to climb into the mid to upper 80F’s across the area. But this is assuming no prominent cloud cover and storm activity is around to disrupt the temperature climb. If more cloud cover does indeed exist across the area associated with dying storms or storms developing, then high temperatures will likely not reach what they are currently forecasted to. Dew points in the mid 70F’s are a good bet though, which would allow heat index values to climb into the upper 80F’s.

Saturday night there appears to be a better storm chance at this time as well as early Sunday morning, but I do not foresee this activity having much bearing on temperatures climbing into the upper 80F’s to low 90F’s across the area heading into Sunday afternoon. Dew points may be a tad lower on Sunday, but heat index values will be near 100F for much of the area.

Any storms that are able to develop Saturday and Sunday will have the chance to become severe, with large hail and damaging winds being the primary threat with any t-storm activity that does take place.

Heat and humidity stick around into Monday, which is also where our area has the best chance for seeing more widespread t-storm activity. Some of these storms may be severe as well considering the amount of heat and humidity they will have to work with.

We cool things down by the middle of next week, with highs perhaps struggling to reach 80F at times, with plenty of sunshine. It will be a nice break from the heat and humidity that we will be dealing with through next Monday!