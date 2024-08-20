We will never forget

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – There are 81,000 U.S. troops killed in battle, or lost as a POW/MIA overseas who never made it home.

The Minnesota POW/MIA Riders Association made its goal to bring back as many of them as possible.

“You think 81 thousand, that’s a big number right, so what we’ve said we’re gonna do is we start with one,” said Scott Eggert, President of the POW/MIA Riders.

The group’s current mission is bringing back the remains of St. Charles native, Sgt. Allen Richard Lloyd, to his family in Stewartville.

RELATED: Bringing our heroes home

Sgt. Lloyd was killed in Vietnam in 1971 trying to rescue his fellow troops.

“He was such a hero. He, he just went in as special forces, he knew that there was other of his brothers that went down there, and it, he didn’t, he just didn’t even think about his own life,” said Eggert.

Though Lloyd has been gone over 50 years, his memory and his sacrifice have never been forgotten.

“Even if you’re out and about and you don’t believe in war, I don’t want you to, but believe in the warrior,” said Eggert.

The mission to bring back Lloyd’s remains is all about the moment a grieving family is reunited with their loved one.

“If you can hold back from crying, you’re better than I am. It’s emotional, it’s exhilarating,” said Eggert. “To give something unconditional like that to someone else, there’s no greater gift.

The POW/MIA Riders have already raised around $5,000 to $6,000 dollars for the cause, but are aiming for $25,000. 100% of all funds raised go back into the cause of bringing fallen soldiers home.

The Riders have already brought home the remains of a dozen troops in the last ten years, and while Sgt. Lloyd will be next, he won’t be the last.

“Our hope is not just one, maybe we bring in two, three, four, or maybe more?” said Eggert.

The POW/MIA Riders will hold candlelight vigil in Sgt. Lloyd’s honor at Soldiers Field Veterans Memorial at 5:30 p.m. on September 20, which is National POW/MIA Recognition Day. All are welcome to attend.

You can donate to help bring Sgt. Lloyd home here.