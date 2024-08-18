Bringing our heroes home

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – The Heartland Gun Club & Range held a fundraiser Saturday to bring back the remains of a U.S. Soldier who never made it home.

The event was a partnership with the POW/MIA Freedom Riders Association, and ran from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

It was all to raise money to bring home Sgt. Allen Richard Lloyd to his sister that lives in a nursing home in Stewartville.

Lloyd, who was from Minnesota, was lost in a battle with Vietnamese troops overseas in 1971.

The fundraiser was full of special events and one-of-a-kind auctions.