Warrants: Details of 16th Avenue shooting; suspect’s previous charges

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County search warrants provide more detail about a Sept. 10 shooting at Falcon Landing apartments.

Rochester police took Scott Bunch and Alonzo Kelly into custody Tuesday night in connection with the shooting.

Neither has been formally arraigned, according to the Olmsted County Court calendar.

According to warrants publicly filed Wednesday, Sept. 11, a witness at the scene told police they believed a Black man with dreadlocks–later alleged to be Bunch — shot at someone on the apartment’s second floor.

Warrants claim that Bunch made contact with police near Homestead Village Lane SE, and matched the description of the man involved in the shooting.

Police allege that when officers told Bunch he was under arrest, he “lifted his shirt above his waistband and said ‘I don’t have a gun on me’ unprompted.”

The warrant, which gave officers permission to search a Homestead Village Lane apartment, further alleged that Bunch was in the area “waiting to fight a group of males” that had assaulted a friend of his.

The warrant states that 9 mm shell casings were found on scene, indicating the shots came from a semi-automatic firearm.

Officers did not locate a firearm, and the warrant did not detail Kelly’s arrest Sept. 10.

Previous assault arrest

Kelly, 29, has a previous 2nd-degree assault case in Olmsted County, dating back to March 24, 2024.

According to court documents, Kelly is accused of threatening a female employee at a Rochester restaurant, after she refused to serve him at the drive-through.

Court documents allege that Kelly parked at the restaurant, walked inside “with “brandishing” the baseball bat, and told the woman “I see you walk in and out of your place every day. I’ll be waiting for you when you get done with work and you’ll get what’s coming to you.”

Kelly faces additional charges of obstruction of the legal process and 5th-degree assault, as police claim he kicked officers who attempted to arrest and search him.

On May 14, 2024, Kally was cited for disorderly conduct–brawling/fighting at 885 16th Avenue SE, Falcon Landing Apartments.

The shooting Tuesday evening took place at the same location.