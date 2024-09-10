UPDATE: One person detained following Rochester shooting

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office responded to a shooting in Rochester on Tuesday night.

One person was detained, but there were no injuries or property damage. Shell casings were found at the scene.

Law enforcement would not say if the shooting was in connection to the shooting at Falcon Landing nor if it was targeted.

Related: Bullets entered two Falcon Landing apartments during shooting

This remains a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.

—PREVIOUS STORY—

(ABC 6 News) — Rochester Police Department, Minnesota State Patrol, and Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office are on scene due to reports of an active shooter.

The shooting took place near 11th Street SE across from Cub Foods.

This is a developing story and ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.