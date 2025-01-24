Violence Free Minnesota hosts event to honor victims who lost their lives to domestic violence in 2024

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Violence Free Minnesota hosted an event on Friday to honor each victim of domestic violence who lost their lives in Minnesota during 2024.

The gathering brought the community together to remember those taken by intimate partner homicide.

Violence Free Minnesota mentioned 23 lives taken in the last year, and two additional lives that were lost under tragic or suspicious circumstances.

The names that were read included firefighter paramedic Adam Finseth, officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge, as well as Liara Tsai.

“To the family members and the loved ones of those we remember today, please know that we see you, we grieve with you, and we hold you and your loved ones in our hearts,” said Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan.

If you ore anyone you know is experiencing domestic violence, call the national domestic violence hotline at 1-800-799-7233.