Woman behind bars in Olmsted County for having dead body in car

(ABC 6 News) – A woman is behind bars in Olmsted County for suspiciously having a dead body in the back of her car, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO).

OCSO says that authorities responded to a single-vehicle accident on Interstate 90 near the Highway 42 exit in Olmsted County on Saturday at approximately 7 a.m.

The driver of the car, identified as Margo Lewis, a 32-year-old woman of unknown residence, was out of the car and being assisted by a passerby.

While checking to see if anyone else was in the vehicle, authorities found a deceased 35-year-old female in the back seat.

According to OCSO, the condition of the deceased was suspicious, and it was immediately clear that the death was not a result of the accident.

Lewis was brought to the hospital and medically cleared before being transported to the Adult Detention Center (ADC) and placed under arrest for interference with a dead body.

Leweis is expected to make an appearance on this case in court on Tuesday, June 25.

The name of the deceased is being withheld until next-of-kin notifications can be made.