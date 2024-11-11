Veterans Day events

(ABC 6 News) — Monday, November 11 is Veterans Day to honor and recognize all those who have served our country.

Throughout the weekend, there will be a number of events taking place to celebrate those veterans.

State of Minnesota Veterans Day Celebration

The official State of Minnesota Veterans Day Celebration will be taking place in the north Metro this year at the Ben Franklin Readiness Center in Arden Hills. Complimentary breakfast begins at 8:30 a.m. with the program starting at 10 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Operation Green Light for Veterans

Operation Green Light is a new beacon of hope and support for local veterans, and it has been brought to Olmsted County.

The national program runs from November 4 to November 11, and with it, the dome atop Rochester City Hall is glowing green in support of those who fought for our country.

For more information, click here.

Hy-Vee Veterans Day Breakfast

All Hy-Vee grocery stores will be holding a 25th Annual Veterans Day Breakfast, a press release said Thursday.

This year’s breakfast will be held on Monday, November 11.

A free buffet-style breakfast is set to be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. at Hy-Vee stores.

For more information, click here.

Rochester Veterans Day Breakfast

A Veterans Day Breakfast will be held at the Rochester International Event Center from 8 to 11:30 a.m.

Proper 4 Barber free haircuts

Proper 4 Barber will be giving free haircuts to veterans on Monday. The business is owned by veteran, Nick Richards, who hopes to give back to other vets.

Destination Bar-B-Q discount

Destination Bar-B-Q is inviting veterans in to pick up your free bottle of sauce or rub. A 10% Military discount is also available for all veterans and active military on all purchases every day of the year.

For more information, click here.

Albert Lea American Legion Post 56

Albert Lea American Legion Post 56 will be hosting a Veterans Day program starting at 11 a.m. with lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

For more information, click here.