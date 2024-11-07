Veterans Day
Veterans Day is Monday, November 11. Did you know there are around 19 million US veterans? Here at Destination Bab-B-Q, we are thankful to all who have served and are serving. So, to honor all of you, we would like to invite you in to pick up your free bottle of sauce or Rub. A 10% Military discount is also available for all veterans and active military on all purchases every day of the year.
