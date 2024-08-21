ABC 6 NEWS — A shooting at Falcon Landing Apartments in Rochester late Tuesday morning has had no early reports of any injuries, only property damage.

According to the Rochester Police Department, RPD received a call about shots fired in the area, and began canvasing the scene when they arrived around 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Sergeant Aron Lodermeier says that their initial check of the area did not find any injured parties, and there were no reports of any injuries associated with this incident in the early hours.

“We’re working diligently to figure out what happened and why it happened and working to get the suspects into custody as quick as possible,” Lodermeier said.

As of now, RPD says there is no word on who the suspects are or how many there may be. RPD also notes that, at this time, there doesn’t appear to be an ongoing threat to the public.

This is a developing story. ABC 6 News will provide the latest information as it becomes available.