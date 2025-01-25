RPT ZIPS drivers vote unanimously to authorize strike

(ABC 6 News) – Drivers from Rochester Public Transit’s Zumbro Independent Passenger Server (ZIPS) have voted unanimously to authorize a strike against their employer Sun Transit LLC.

The vote comes as ZIPS drivers have been waiting on a final contract offer from Sun Transit since March 2024, when the drivers voted unanimously to join the Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU).

ZIPS is the City of Rochester’s paratransit line, which serves people who cannot make it onto the standard buses due to disabilities.

Authorizing a strike does not necessarily mean drivers will go on strike. The vote only allows them to strike if drivers later choose to do so.

As of the day of the vote, the ATU has still not reached a contract deal with Sun Transit.