RPT ZIPS Drivers trying to negotiate contract

Union employees with Rochester Public Transit claim the company Sun Transit is stalling on a contract.

(ABC 6 News) — Drivers from Rochester Public Transit’s Zumbro Independent Passenger Server, or ZIPS, are working to negotiate a contract with their employer Sun Transit LLC.

RPT contracts its services for ZIPS through Sun Transit, and in March 2024, the drivers unanimously voted to join the Amalgamated Transit Union Local 1005.

Union representatives said they have been waiting for ten months for Sun Transit to give a final contract offer to the drivers, but the employer is stalling.

Despite the delay, drivers are still showing up to work everyday, doing what they love.

It’s a job they want to keep doing, but under a fair contract.

“They love their customers, they love picking up, they love seeing the same people and having those interactions. They want to concentrate on that, not on ‘where’s my next meal coming from, can I afford my insurance,'” Andrew Boardman of ATU Local 1005, said.

Union Representatives are pushing management to get an offer on the table, and giving their members an option to authorize a strike.

“We don’t want to go on strike, nobody wants to go on strike. we want to get this process moving so they can afford to work here and give the quality service to the people of Rochester,” Boardman said.

Members will vote whether or not to authorize a strike on Jan. 25, even if a contract is offered.

If they authorize a strike, it does not necessarily mean they will go on strike, it just gives them the option to.

Sun Transit did not respond to ABC 6’s request for comment.

In a statement, the City of Rochester said:

“The City of Rochester is not a party in contract negotiations. The City expects the parties will work in good faith to come to an agreement that avoids impact to the people who rely on ZIPS. We provide public updates as any information becomes available.”