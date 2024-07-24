RFD responds to multi-unit garage fire

ABC 6 NEWS — The Rochester Fire Department responded to a multi-unit garage fire on 19 Avenue NW late Tuesday night.

According to a press release from the department, at around 9:30 p.m., RFD responded to a call where two garage units were on fire. Using saws, they cut the doors down and were quickly able to knock down the flames.

Photos Courtesy of the Rochester Fire Department

There’s limited word on the extent of the damages from this incident as of now, and there has been no word yet on what caused the fire. RFD has said that there were no injuries that occurred from this fire.