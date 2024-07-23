Olmsted County Fair security expected to be heightened

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — As the Olmsted County Fair is officially underway, so is the heightened presence of security at the fairgrounds.

There were several incidents a year ago at the fair, including a woman spraying mace into a crowd.

Now you’ll see more security especially in crowded areas. Law enforcements says if you see something suspicious to say something.

“If attendees see any sort of violence that is occurring or looks like it is eminent or going to occur, if there is a law enforcement that they can see nearby them, then obviously alert those folks immediately,” said Olmsted County Sheriff Officer Taylor Schoenfelder.

Schoenfelder said to feel free to find any deputy for any questions or concerns as the Olmsted County Fair continues.