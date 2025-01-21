One pleads guilty in AT&T robbery-turned-stabbing

(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester man pleaded guilty in a 2024 robbery-turned-stabbing.

Last May, Ahmed Ali and Bilal Hilowle were taken into custody in connection with a robbery at the AT&T on Crossroads Drive, Rochester.

According to court documents, an employee at the store attempted to physically stop theft and suffered a laceration.

Hilowle pleaded guilty to the single charge of 1st-degree aggravated robbery ahead of the pair’s joined trial Jan. 21.

According to Hilowle’s plea agreement, the prosecution will recommend no more than a 41-month sentence, while his defense will argue for a lighter adjudication.

Ali did not enter a new plea. His next hearing had not been scheduled as of Tuesday afternoon, Jan. 21.

Hilowle’s sentencing is scheduled for April 10.