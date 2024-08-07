NWS confirms Monday night tornado in Mower County

The National Weather Service (NWS) in La Crosse on Wednesday confirmed a tornado briefly touched down in Mower County on Monday evening as severe thunderstorms rolled through the area.

The NWS said the tornado occurred mainly in a farm field just north of I-90 about 7 miles east of Austin. Some tree damage also occurred to a farm.

The tornado was on the ground for approximately two minutes from 8:18 PM to 8:20 PM. It traveled about one mile and was about 30 yards wide.

The NWS rated the tornado EF0 with estimated peak winds at 75 MPH.

The NWS in the Twin Cities also confirmed four EF1 tornadoes across southern Minnesota.

RELATED: National Weather Service confirms Freeborn County tornado from Monday