National Weather Service confirms Freeborn County tornado from Monday

The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed four total tornadoes in southern Minnesota from severe thunderstorms that rolled through on Monday evening.

After surveying damage on Tuesday, the NWS says an EF1 tornado touched down just north of Emmons in Freeborn County.

The tornado was on the ground from around 7:50 PM to 8:06 PM and covered 6.6 miles.

The NWS found trees uprooted or trunks that were snapped along with some outbuildings that were heavily damaged including a silo was lofted toward a tree line.

Peak winds were estimated at 105 MPH.

No injuries were reported.

The NWS also confirming three more EF1 tornadoes in Blue Earth, Waseca and Watonwan Counties. No injuries were reported in any of them.