North Iowa Events Center debuts new horse barn for 2025 season

(ABC 6 News) — In Mason City, the North Iowa Events Center unveiled its new horse barn on Friday.

The new barn, costing nearly $1 million to build, will include a warmup area and 40 new stalls. It was built with the help of a grant from the Iowa Economic Development Agency.

Organizers said the expansion was needed as they have seen higher demand lately after a fire last month at the Winona Equestrian Center.

“The horse shows that we host here, they bring in $4.5 million to our city and county, so anything else we can house and do that we are more than happy to do that,” said Jade Schurtz, the board president of the North Iowa Fair Board.

The horse show season starts in April and runs through October.