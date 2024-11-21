UPDATE: Winona barn fire leaves severe damage and two horses dead

(ABC 6 News) – UPDATE: A structure fire at the Minnesota Equestrian Center (MEC) in Winona caused severe damage and left two horses dead, a press release from the Wilson Fire Department (WFD) and First Responders said Friday.

The fire happened around noon on Thursday, Nov. 21. According to WFD, the person who called the fire in reported everyone was out of the building when it started.

When first responders arrived, the first barn in the MEC was fully engulfed in flames, and the attached building was also heavily on fire.

As fire crews began to work, more help was needed from several fire departments in nearby communities. After the fire was extinguished, first responders stayed on scene for several hours to put out any other hot spots, WFD said.

The fire damage to the arena at the MEC was reportedly small, but the first barn and residence were total losses. No one was hurt.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshall is investigating the cause of the fire. At this time, authorities say the cause of the fire does not seem to be suspicious.

According to WFD, nearly 100 personnel worked for over eight hours during this incident.

PREVIOUS STORY:

(ABC 6 News) – On Thursday, there was a heavy first responder presence for a fire at the Minnesota Equestrian Center in Winona.

Crews on scene included the Winona Fire Department, Winona county Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Saint Charles Fire Department, Goodview Fire Department, and the Lewiston Fire Department.

MN Equestrian Center / Brian Wise, KAAL

Winona County Emergency Management confirmed that two horses were killed in the fire, but no people were injured.

A fundraiser has been set up to support the Baus family who trained horses at the MN Equestrian Center. That fundraiser can be found here.

Another fundraiser has been set up for the Mota family who lived at the center. That fundraiser can be found here.

The State Fire Marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.

Wilson Fire Department said that they will release a full statement at 8 a.m. Friday morning.