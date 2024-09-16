Mayo Clinic holding third-annual employee appreciation event

ABC 6 NEWS — Mayo Clinic will soon be celebrating their employees with an employee appreciation event schedule for Wednesday, September 18.

Mayo Clinic will be throwing a “block-party style celebration” to honor their staff, featuring food, games and live entertainment. The celebrations will take place at Peace Plaza and at Saint Marys Hospital.

Travel in Rochester is expected to be impacted by this event, with 1 Avenue SW being reduced to one lane from 2 Street SW to the south side of the Peace Plaza through 10 p.m. on Wednesday.

This is the third year in a row that Mayo has hosted an event like this. This year, they say they are expecting around 30,000 staff members to attend.