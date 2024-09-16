Road Impacts from Mayo Employee Events

Mayo road closures

(ABC 6 News) – The following travel impacts will be in place downtown between September 15 to 19:

September 15 to 19: 1 Avenue SW will be completely closed from Center Street W to the south side of the Peace Plaza. Aside from September 26 (see below), access to the Marriott drop-off will be maintained by a flagger on September 17 and 18.

September 16 to 19: 2 Avenue SW will be completely closed from Center Street W south to the turnaround. The Kahler loading zones will be temporarily shifted to Center Street W.

September 17 to 18: Beginning at noon, 1 Avenue SW will be reduced to one lane from 2 Street SW to the south side of the Peace Plaza. A flagger will maintain access to the Marriott drop-off at the 2 Street SW and 1 Avenue SW intersection. This impact will be in place until 10:00 p.m. on September 18.

These impacts are due to the Mayo Clinic Employee Appreciation Event.