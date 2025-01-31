DFL boycott continues as House Republicans file lawsuit against Secretary of State

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — At the Minnesota Capitol, House Republicans filed yet another lawsuit as the DFL boycott continued.

The lawsuit claims Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon is overstepping his authority.

Under state law, Simon is the presiding officer until there’s a quorum a House members elect a speaker.

The motion, House Republicans hope, will compel Democrats to show up for the legislative floor sessions or face loss of their salaries for the time missed and the loss of per diem pay for the entire session.