Crash injures Austin teenager

(ABC 6 News) – A late night crash in Olmsted County has left one Austin teenager with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to patrol logs from the Minnesota State Patrol, at about 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Elizabeth Clennon’s, 16, Chevrolet Tahoe was driving on I-90 East when it lost control and crashed.

The log states that the road condition was dry, Clennon was wearing her seat belt and alcohol was not involved.

— Related Story: RFD responds to multi-unit garage fire —

Clennon was transported to St. Marys Hospital, where she was reportedly treated for non-life threatening injuries.