Crash on Highway 14 East in Byron

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

ABC 6 NEWS — A crash can be seen on the 511 MNDOT traffic camera on Highway 14 East in Byron, MN.

Not much is known about the crash currently. Agencies responding around 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Multiple agencies are responding including the Minnesota State Patrol and ambulance services.

–Related Story: Teen killed in Clear Lake car accident —

This is a developing situation. ABC 6 News will provide more information as it becomes available.