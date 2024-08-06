Teen killed in Clear Lake car accident

(ABC 6 News) — According to a report from Iowa State Patrol, a crash on Monday afternoon killed a teen and injured another person.

The Iowa State Patrol reports the crash happened at around 2:20 PM on Hickory Avenue, north of 275th Street when a 2008 Subaru Outback that was driven by 15-year-old Jannali Bear-Dont-Walk lost control of the vehicle while traveling northbound.

The vehicle then crossed into the path of a 2024 GMC 3500 pickup truck traveling southbound and was struck.

After the crash, Bear-Dont-Walk and a passenger were transported to Mercy Hospital in Mason City. Bear-Dont-Walk passed away at the hospital from the injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.