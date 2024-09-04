Tia Arleth 3rd-degree murder suspect to stand trial in 2025

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man accused of 3rd-degree murder in the death of Tia Arleth is scheduled to stand trial in January of 2025.

Timothy Daniel Loftus, 43, was charged in 2022 with causing Arleth’s death by overdose, then hiding her body in Haverhill Township.

RELATED: OCSO provides update on Tia Arleth suspicious death investigation – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

RELATED: Suspect in Tia Arleth death investigation receives lower bail with conditions, permission for residential treatment – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Loftus is now scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing Jan. 28, 2025, followed by a jury trial beginning Feb. 3.