The State of North Iowa: “We must grow”

(ABC 6 News) — The “State of North Iowa” has, for the last six years, been a harbinger of the progress North Iowa is making as a region and a preview of the year to come.

The event is put on jointly by the Mason City and Clear Lake Chambers of Commerce, along with Cerro Gordo County, Cerro Gordo County Public Health, City of Clear Lake, City of Mason City, Mason City Community School District, Main Street Mason City, North Iowa Area Community College, North Iowa Corridor EDC, Visit Mason City.

Unsurprisingly, the theme for this year was that continued growth is a must for the whole of rural North Iowa, amid a shrinking and aging population.

Bridgette Exman Dunn, Assistant Superintendent at Mason City Schools, said that partnering with local industries in career pathways programs is helping retain graduates.

“What we did is design programs that students can start as high school students that connect to a broader career ladder. These are all tied to either the current industries where we know there’s a demand or to the future growth areas.”

Recruiting healthcare and construction workers, however, is only one piece of the puzzle, explains Colleen Frein, President and CEO of the Mason City Chamber.

“Our goal is to grow as a community, as a North Iowa region,” said Frein, “Grow our population, grow our workforce, grow the amenities that we have here.”

Two of those amenities slated for completion in 2025: a new interconnected bike trail system, and a multimillion dollar streetscape and new “Music Experience Center” at Clear Lake’s historic Surf district.

These amenities were mostly funded by state tourism grants through the Iowa Economic Development Authority, a sign that Mason City Mayor Bill Schickel said is putting “all eyes on North Iowa to become the outdoor recreation capital of the Midwest.”

IEDA spokesperson Staci Hupp Ballard said of North Iowa, “The natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities that we have, as well as our arts and culture, culture and lifestyle in our economic vitality of our communities. There are lots of opportunities, lots of great jobs, and our communities are not asleep, these places are very, very alive.”