Stuff the Resource Room drive is today!

(ABC 6 News) — Basic necessities like soap and toothpaste may not be something you think about every day.

For some students, though, the need for those kinds of items is at the top of their minds. That is why school resource rooms can be extremely helpful, and with kids back in school, those shelves need a refill.

That’s why ABC 6 News is partnering with United Way to collect those every day items in our Stuff the Resource Room supply drive, and we need your help to make sure we can stuff each and every resource room with supplies!

We will have coverage of the drive throughout the entire day, so be sure to stay with ABC 6 News. To learn more about how you can get involved, click here.

If you are unable to bring items but would still like to donate, you can make monetary donations to United Way of Olmsted County by clicking here.