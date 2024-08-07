Stewartville man pleads guilty to second prostitution charge

(ABC 6 News) – A Stewartville man arrested in two separate Rochester prostitution stings pleaded guilty to in his second case Tuesday.

Russell Jay Hodge, 48, pleaded guilty to a charge of Felony Prostitution — Actor Hires or Agrees to Hire and Reasonably Believes Under 18 but at least 16 years of age dating back to April of this year.

Hodge had previously been arrested in a November 2022 sting, and pleaded guilty to the gross misdemeanor charge in exchange for probation.

He finished that probation in 2023.

According to Hodge’s plea agreement, he will receive a sentence in accordance with Minnesota’s felony sentencing guidelines — but the state agreed to recommend no more than 10 days in jail.

Hodge’s sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 2.

