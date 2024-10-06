Stewartville firefighters hold breakfast fundraiser

The Stewartville Fire Department served up a special meal for the community Sunday morning.

(ABC 6 News) – Stewartville Fire and Rescue served up breakfast for the community Sunday morning to raise money for the Stewartville Fire Relief Association.

It kicks of National Fire Prevention Week.

According to a Facebook post, 731 people came out to support the cause.

The post goes on to say, 33 Stewartville firefighters served up 875 biscuits topped with 780 ounces of sausages gravy, 115 pounds of ham accompanied too many eggs to count. 50 boxes of pancake mix were drizzled with 30 bottles of syrup.

Prices ranged from $5-10.

Stewartville Fire and Rescue gives a special thanks to Stewartville American Legion, Fareway, KwikTrip, Gleasons, The Stewartville Star, Halcon and Geotek.

The fire department will be visiting schools throughout the week and hold an open house on Wednesday.